iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Rogco LP

Rogco LP cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.5% of Rogco LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $175.71 and a one year high of $206.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

