Macroview Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

