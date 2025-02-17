Short Interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Drops By 7.1%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,020,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 10,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BEAM

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. The trade was a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $30,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 816.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 21.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $98,000. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,373,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.92. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.