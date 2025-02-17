Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $14.02 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.6% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 5T Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,618,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 783,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 230,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,088,000 after purchasing an additional 21,718 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $185.18 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.46. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

