Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Short Interest Update

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 14,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $266,093.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 311,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,080.55. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $274,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,456.77. The trade was a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,883 shares of company stock worth $950,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Couchbase by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BASE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $18.48. 184,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,288. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

