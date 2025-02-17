Short Interest in Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Expands By 5.1%

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 401,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bluejay Diagnostics stock. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 319,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,770 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP owned 1.93% of Bluejay Diagnostics worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

BJDX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $386.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

