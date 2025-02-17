RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock Position Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RTX were worth $56,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 490,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after buying an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of RTX by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.90 and a 52 week high of $132.43. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

In other RTX news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. The trade was a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

