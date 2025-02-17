Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,783,082 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,465 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,974,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% during the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $595.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $559.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $519.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $364.17 and a twelve month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $6,955,015. This represents a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,380. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

