Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 110.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,092,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 986,432 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,886,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 861,788 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHA opened at $26.60 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

