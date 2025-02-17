Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $332,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,323 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,025.3% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV stock opened at $57.08 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.