Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Creative Planning boosted its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 21.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 252,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,626,000 after acquiring an additional 44,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $309.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.20.

In other news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total transaction of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

