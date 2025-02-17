Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.86 and last traded at $108.18. Approximately 7,151,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 10,545,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.57.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 72.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.79.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at $470,526.50. The trade was a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last 90 days. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertiv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after buying an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vertiv by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,635,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,614,000 after purchasing an additional 308,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,260,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,379,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.