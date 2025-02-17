Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $63.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $100.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair cut Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of KROS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,866. Keros Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $418.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 814.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after purchasing an additional 199,245 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 70.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

