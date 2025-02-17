Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Short Interest Up 22.0% in January

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the January 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKTR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 10.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Nektar Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,871,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,271. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $181.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 33,402 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $30,061.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 351,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,702.80. This trade represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 51,115 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $48,048.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,289.76. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,575 shares of company stock valued at $149,878. Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 27,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,414,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 2b clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1 clinical trial to boost the immune system's natural ability to fight cancer.

