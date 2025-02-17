Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Rises By 21.7%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 470,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 140,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79.
Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.
