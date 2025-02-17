Short Interest in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Rises By 21.7%

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 572,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 470,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 282,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Mercer International from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mercer International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MERC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mercer International Trading Up 0.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 22.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 505.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 41,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mercer International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. 140,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Mercer International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.