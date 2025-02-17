Top Hydrogen Stocks To Watch Now – February 16th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, Ingersoll Rand, BP, Air Products and Chemicals, Fluor, and Cummins are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks refer to shares or investments in companies involved in the production, development, or use of hydrogen as an alternative energy source. These stocks may include companies that manufacture hydrogen fuel cells, produce hydrogen fuel, or utilize hydrogen in their operations for clean energy purposes. Investors may choose to invest in hydrogen stocks as a way to support environmentally sustainable energy solutions and potentially benefit from the growth of the hydrogen industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,726,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,547,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.70. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.00. 1,705,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,889. The firm has a market cap of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Linde has a 52-week low of $410.69 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $434.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.01.

Ingersoll Rand (IR)

Ingersoll Rand Inc. provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.79. 7,441,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,534. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.16.

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Shares of BP stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.01. 13,148,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,596,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. BP has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $93.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

APD traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $316.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.37. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $220.26 and a 12-month high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

FLR traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 7,144,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.29. Fluor has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $60.10.

Cummins (CMI)

Cummins Inc. designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

NYSE CMI traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 802,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.06. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $259.06 and a fifty-two week high of $387.90.

