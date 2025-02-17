Mining Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 16th

ServiceNow, Berkshire Hathaway, Linde, Caterpillar, and Freeport-McMoRan are the five Mining stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mining stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in the exploration, development, and production of minerals and metals such as gold, silver, copper, and others. These stocks are highly sensitive to changes in commodity prices and demand, and often provide investors with exposure to the mining industry’s potential for growth and profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mining stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $985.67. 1,502,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,777,070. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,070.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $972.21. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.05 billion, a PE ratio of 144.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $479.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,708. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $395.66 and a fifty-two week high of $491.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

NASDAQ LIN traded down $4.05 on Friday, hitting $457.00. 1,705,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,889. The company has a market capitalization of $217.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.82 and a 200 day moving average of $454.01. Linde has a twelve month low of $410.69 and a twelve month high of $487.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

Caterpillar (CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

CAT stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $353.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,043,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,759. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $307.05 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

NYSE FCX traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $39.46. 17,554,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,045,562. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Read More