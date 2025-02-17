JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
JDE Peet’s Trading Up 8.0 %
JDEPF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 191,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,856. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.
About JDE Peet’s
