JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the January 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

JDE Peet’s Trading Up 8.0 %

JDEPF traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 191,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,856. JDE Peet’s has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.67.

About JDE Peet’s

JDE Peet’s N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products worldwide. It operates through LARMEA, APAC, Europe, and Peet’s segments. The company sells its products under the L’OR, Peet’s, Jacobs, Senseo, Tassimo, Douwe Egberts, OldTown, Super, Pickwick, and Moccona brand names.

