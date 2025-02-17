Short Interest in Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Drops By 16.6%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,446,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 2,933,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,359.1 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Iluka Resources stock remained flat at $3.14 during trading on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.57. Iluka Resources has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $5.41.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands in Australia, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid-West, Cataby/South West, Rare Earths, and United States/Murray Basin segments.

