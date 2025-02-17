Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 413,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $4.55.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

