Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 413,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.5 days.
Knight Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KHTRF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $4.55.
Knight Therapeutics Company Profile
