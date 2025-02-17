Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in January

Haitong Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTNGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,610,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 25,376,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 43,221.8 days.

Haitong Securities Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HTNGF remained flat at $0.52 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Haitong Securities has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $0.52.

Haitong Securities Company Profile

Haitong Securities Co, Ltd. operates as a securities company primarily in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Europe. It operates through six segments: Wealth Management, Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trading and Institution, Finance Lease, and Others. The Wealth Management segment offers securities and futures brokering and dealing, investment consulting, and wealth management services; and financial services, such as margin financing, securities lending, stock pledge, etc.

