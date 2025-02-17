Americana Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 25,804 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $73.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $107.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03. The stock has a market cap of $108.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on NIKE from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

View Our Latest Report on NIKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.