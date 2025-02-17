Hassell Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,867 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 26.8% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

