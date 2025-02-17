Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Acquires 20,817 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 105.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 68,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHA opened at $26.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.06. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

