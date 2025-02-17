Sierra Ocean LLC Purchases Shares of 1,773 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Sierra Ocean LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471,634 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,056,000 after buying an additional 257,784 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,641,000 after buying an additional 194,506 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,989,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 897,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,569,000 after buying an additional 178,659 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $427.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $418.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $321.29 and a fifty-two week high of $428.69.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

