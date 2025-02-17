Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $383.66 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,423 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 108,077 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.08% of UnitedHealth Group worth $383,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, with a total value of $511,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $523.48 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $523.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

