Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGIT. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 332,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 13,616 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 149.2% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

