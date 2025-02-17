Truist Financial Corp Lowers Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,157 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $180,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $203.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $199.57 and its 200 day moving average is $197.54. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $173.17 and a 52-week high of $205.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

