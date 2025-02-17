Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading 3.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.16 and last traded at $114.28. 16,936,393 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 8,505,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Melius Research increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.94.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,600. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 62,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 30,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 67,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 36,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.