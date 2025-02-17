Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s Why

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.74 and last traded at $33.52. 4,566,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 5,115,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

