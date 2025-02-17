Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 5.5% – Still a Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 33,856,768 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 27,819,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $6.10 target price on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $937,507.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,712,811.25. The trade was a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $98,783.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,892.20. This trade represents a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 359,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,664 in the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 52.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after acquiring an additional 17,341,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,227,560 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $175,639,000 after purchasing an additional 227,168 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth about $144,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,308,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,238,696 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.