Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Onsemi (ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ: ON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $90.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $77.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $78.00 to $50.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $77.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $90.00 to $73.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $66.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Onsemi had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $100.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2025 – Onsemi had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

1/10/2025 – Onsemi had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $92.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Onsemi Price Performance

ON traded up $0.91 on Monday, hitting $51.83. 5,963,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,611. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200 day moving average is $66.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07. Onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,477,410. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Onsemi by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 44,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Concentric Capital Strategies LP increased its holdings in Onsemi by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 93,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 74,611 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Benchstone Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

