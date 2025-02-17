Human Investing LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Human Investing LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 0.8% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,037,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,687,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,082.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,430,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322,588 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9,287.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,826,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,008,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.53 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.