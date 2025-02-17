Millburn Ridgefield Corp Purchases 12,113 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $560.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $549.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.62. The stock has a market cap of $507.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.60 and a 52-week high of $561.86.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.