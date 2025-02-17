State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $40,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,168,737,000 after purchasing an additional 31,459 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,895,518,000 after purchasing an additional 988,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,431,000 after acquiring an additional 158,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,731,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,733,000 after acquiring an additional 85,401 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $480.17 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $485.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.52.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $546.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.12.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

