Americana Partners LLC Purchases 652,181 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Americana Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 570.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 766,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652,181 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $17,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.88 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.50%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

