Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $47.22. Approximately 5,178,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 4,709,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

Cameco Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of 248.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

