JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 3,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $225.97 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.81 and its 200-day moving average is $223.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

