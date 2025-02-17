3,493 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Sierra Ocean LLC

Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RTX by 296.8% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.90 and a fifty-two week high of $132.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.68. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.