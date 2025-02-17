Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Stock Price Down 3.7% – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $32.49. Approximately 4,339,307 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 7,666,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.73.

NNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average is $21.13.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Analysts anticipate that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $622,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $718,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

