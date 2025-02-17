Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 175,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of SRI stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 217,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,759. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $118.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,224,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 561,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 1,412.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 94,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

