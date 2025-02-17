Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,300 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 175,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 335,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Stoneridge Stock Up 2.0 %
Institutional Trading of Stoneridge
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 1,224,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 699,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 561,488 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 190,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 38,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 1,412.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 94,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.
Stoneridge Company Profile
Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Stoneridge
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.