Mainsail Asset Management LLC Has $30.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 21.5% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,388,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,959,000 after buying an additional 412,100 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,422,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,548,000 after acquiring an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,331,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,713,000 after acquiring an additional 138,544 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,042,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,323,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $151.76 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $173.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

