Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 4.5% – Time to Sell?

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.70 and last traded at $52.56. Approximately 14,199,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 22,392,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.03.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush increased their target price on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Oklo in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oklo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60.

In related news, Director Richard Kinzley purchased 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,750. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

