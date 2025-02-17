Pathway Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 11.4% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $49,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Capital Management Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 619,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $151.76 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.60 and its 200 day moving average is $173.30. The stock has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

