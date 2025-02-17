Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $427.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $321.29 and a 1-year high of $428.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $418.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.