Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 27,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.

Institutional Trading of Stellantis

Stellantis Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,842,000 after buying an additional 2,102,528 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,076,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 72,446.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,400,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376,176 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,245,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 12,210,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,554,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.51.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

