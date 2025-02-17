Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Short Interest Up 15.4% in January

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 27,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.34.
STLA traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,554,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,264,148. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.51.
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
