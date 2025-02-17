Blue Chip Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after purchasing an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,242,000 after acquiring an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after acquiring an additional 386,294 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,349,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4,879.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 174,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,101,000 after purchasing an additional 171,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.78. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $113.00 and a 52 week high of $135.07.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

