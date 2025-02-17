Systelligence LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Systelligence LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Systelligence LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 25,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 188,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,531 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 35,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.32 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $72.95 and a 1-year high of $78.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

