Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 11,967 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $2,007,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $10,340,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

NVO opened at $77.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

