NTV Asset Management LLC Buys 256 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $77.94 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7874 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 21.88%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

